Nicole Kidman as a child with her sister: the photo shared by the actress on Instagram

Nicole Kidman, known for being extremely close to her mother Janelle and the sister Antonia, on Wednesday 15 July 2021, shared a sweet memory on Instagram, one of theirs photos from little girls, as a tribute to her younger sister, to wish her a happy 51st birthday.

Nicole, 54, posted a photo dating back to their childhood, in which caption she wrote: “I love sharing this life with you. To my dear sister – happy birthday“, also adding emojis: a cake, a heart and a star.

In the image both Nicole and Antonia pose near the water and wear matching shorts, T-shirts and hats. In October of last year, Nicole revealed how close she is to her sister: During a chat with WSJ magazine chief editor Kristina O’Neill, Kidman admitted that she and Antonia even share a “secret language“.

The topic emerged after Nicole Kidman was asked about her connection with Hugh Grant: “I’ve known him since we were 20. We once went to dinner at The Ivy in London, me him, his girlfriend and my sister. During the evening Antonia and I communicated through our secret language and Hugh was fascinated by it: my sister and I speak our own language and when we are with other people no one can understand us“.