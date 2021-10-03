Nicole Kidman, beauty and mystery: the diva turns 54

The beloved actress of Australian origin turns 54. Years and talent have made her the sophisticated diva she is today. A true icon for the ability to transform and reinvent oneself in the ups and downs of life and career. Beautiful, tall, regal, Nicole is always a sight to behold. The most recent successes of his career go through TV series Big Little Lies And The Undoing, where the long coats she wore, as the injured wife of an alleged murderer played by Hugh Grant, were admired and copied around the world. Beyond acting, Nicole is a diva for the morbid interest that arouses her private life, which after the turbulent marriage and divorce with Tom Cruise, and the secrets never revealed about their union and the two adopted children left in the custody of the ex and Scientology, sees her serene alongside her second husband Keith Urban, the singer who helped detox from alcohol, and their daughters, Sunday Rose (born 2008) and Faith Margaret (born to a surrogate mother in 2010). Thus, at 54, Nicole shows us the way to go to become perennials. We celebrate her by retracing her most recent looks.

