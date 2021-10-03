News

Nicole Kidman, beauty and mystery: the diva turns 54

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The beloved actress of Australian origin turns 54. Years and talent have made her the sophisticated diva she is today. A true icon for the ability to transform and reinvent oneself in the ups and downs of life and career. Beautiful, tall, regal, Nicole is always a sight to behold. The most recent successes of his career go through TV series Big Little Lies And The Undoing, where the long coats she wore, as the injured wife of an alleged murderer played by Hugh Grant, were admired and copied around the world. Beyond acting, Nicole is a diva for the morbid interest that arouses her private life, which after the turbulent marriage and divorce with Tom Cruise, and the secrets never revealed about their union and the two adopted children left in the custody of the ex and Scientology, sees her serene alongside her second husband Keith Urban, the singer who helped detox from alcohol, and their daughters, Sunday Rose (born 2008) and Faith Margaret (born to a surrogate mother in 2010). Thus, at 54, Nicole shows us the way to go to become perennials. We celebrate her by retracing her most recent looks.

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

953
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
863
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
828
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
780
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
743
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
742
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
733
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
729
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
721
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top