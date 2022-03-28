Nicole Kidman Becomes A Meme After Will Smith Punched Chris Rock Onstage At Oscars

|

Nicole Kidman has inadvertently become a meme after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on Monday.

A photo of the 54-year-old actress looking shocked at the awards show soon went viral on Twitter, with fans commenting that her reaction was universal.

“Nicole Kidman should win the Oscar for Best Reaction for Will Smith punching Chris Rock,” one viewer tweeted.

Nicole Kidman reacting to the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident at the #Oscars. A NEW MEME IS BORN’ added another.

One fan wrote: “Nicole Kidman and her husband in a ringside seat watching Will Smith slap Chris Rock.”

After the astonishing incident, ‘#whatjusthappened’ started trending on Twitter, with one person commenting: ‘Nicole Kidman was all of us at the time’.

“Nicole Kidman’s reaction when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock is literally my reaction to everything that’s happened,” added another.

Will, 53, shocked the star-studded audience and movie fans alike when he took to the stage and punched Chris, who was handing out the award for Best Documentary.

The 57-year-old comedian appeared to have made a joke about Will’s wife of 25 years, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, suffering from alopecia when the actor took offense.

‘Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, I can’t wait to see them,” Chris told the crowd, referring to the 1997 film GI Jane, which starred Demi Moore with a shaved head.

As Will turned around and walked back to his seat in the front row, a shocked Chris told the audience, ‘Oh wow. Will Smith just beat me up.

After sitting back down, an irate Will warned Chris to “keep my wife’s name out of his fucking mouth,” as the audience sat in stunned silence.

Will later returned to the stage to accept the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard, in which he played the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

The tearful actor apologized for his earlier behavior without addressing Chris directly in his acceptance speech.

‘I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying about winning an award,’ she began.

He added: ‘I am called in my life to love people and protect people and be a river for my people.

‘I know that to do what we do, you have to be able to take abuse. You have to be able to make people talk madly about you.

‘In this business you have to be able to make people disrespect you. And you have to smile and you have to pretend that’s okay.