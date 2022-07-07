Entertainment

Nicole Kidman becomes Batwoman and the fault lies with her eccentric sunglasses

The actress has raised passions through the streets of Paris and the fault lies with that look futuristic, light years away from the most elegant and delicate Nicole Kidman style. A super inspiring styling that predicted one of the most anticipated news in the world of fashion: the collaboration of the famous with Balenciaga.

To attend the fitting of the Balenciaga fashion show, Nicole Kidman has opted for a look that looks like something out of the locker room bat-woman. It’s the fault of that futuristic accessory that covers almost the entire face. We confirm, they are the giant sunglasses that Kim Kardashian made viral.

She has known how to combine them with a bodysuit very tight long-sleeved that we can sign similar in Bershka and Women’Secret. It seems to us a magic formula for show off the jeans boyfriend mega wide without showing the belly or the kidneys. Of course, with heels to avoid the effect baggy.

well landed, East look It is formed based on improved basics and taken to the extreme. That is why we like it much more than the metallic and ornate dress of the parade itself, because we can adapt it to our style and copy it all.

