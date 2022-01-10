Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos: 50s make-up and hair secrets

There red head most famous of America.

In the 1950s, Lucille Ball he was the most famous redhead in the United States. Nicole Kidman, very famous red head nowadays, he put himself in his years in the film Being the Ricardos by Aaron Sorkin and won. Yes, it won the prize Best Drama Actress at the Golden Globes 2022.

If the journalists of the foreign press (HFPA) have rewarded his interpretation, we are here to reward the beauty look perfectly and beautifully 1950s of the film Being the Ricardos.

Backstage, protagonists wigs and curlers, red lipstick and red nail polish. The protagonists of 50s make-up and wigs.

Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos: 50s make up by Lucille Ball

It could only be a diva makeup. We are in the 50s, because it was from 1951 to 1957 that the sitcom was shot Lucy and I. (aired on CBS). The protagonists, the couple of actors Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz (in the film played by Javier Bardem) romantically and artistically linked.

To cure the makeup of the protagonists there thought about it make up artist Ana Lozano.

As he wrote motionpictures.org, the difficulty was not so much re-proposing that 50s makeup, consisting of false eyelashes, bright red lips and nails. But adapt that make-up, composed of strong and intense colors, to black and white scenes.

Where a simple pink blush appears as one ugly shade on Nicole Kidman’s face.

Being the Ricardos: Nicole Kidman’s gorgeous 50s hair

Take a bow and many wigs. Thus, the 50s hairstyles of the film Being the Ricardos (discover the trailer here and watch it in full on Amazon Prime). Thus are created backcombing and Nicole Kidman’s curls and curls as Lucy Ricardo.

As he explains Teresa Hill, head of the film’s Hair department, Lew wigs were instrumental. They help, like few other things, to give life and body to the character.

How were they styled? Following the habits of women in the 1950s. Who always had their heads perfectly folded. They went to a beauty salon once a week and, before going to bed, they wrapped their locks of hair with curlers and stopped them with pegs and pegs. To have the style hair in the morning, as soon as you wake up.

So did the hairstylist on the set of Being the Ricardos. Every evening, before leaving, they wrapped the strands of their wigs around rollers and curlers. One night in the fold and in the morning, on the set, they were ready to be worn by the actors.

Discover Nicole Kidman’s 50s beauty looks in the film in the GALLERY Being the Ricardos.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION