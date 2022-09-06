Nicole Kidman bought cheese from a street vendor and even exchanged words with Mijares in Mexico

(TELEMUNDO ATLANTA).- The acclaimed actress Nicole Kidman starred in a viral moment on social networks when she was caught apparently buying cheese from a street vendor in Mexico City, Mexico, where she even managed to exchange a few words with the singer Mijares .

“Nicole Kidman buying Oaxaca cheese. Humble, my little girl, “wrote a user identified as Ana Paula on Twitter last week, along with two photographs where the Hollywood star is seen in a traveling store.

The scene was quickly shared on networks and was broadcast in multiple local media outlets, while some users doubted the veracity of the event. However, the actress herself posted on her Instagram ‘Stories of her’ a picture of her with the cheese in her hand while the apparent vendor was holding some bills.

The Internet user clarified that the two images that she spread were taken by her friend Fer Artega, who witnessed the peculiar event.

The local newspaper El Universal reported that the Australian-American actress was one of the special guests at the Mexico Siglo XXI event, organized by the Telmex Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic institution, in Mexico City, where she gave a talk to fellows .

Nicole Kidman and Mijares in the same place

Although the purchase of artisanal cheese from a merchant on the street was one of the most commented scenes during his visit to the Aztec country, another episode also caught the attention of users: the meeting of the actress from ‘Aquaman’, ‘The Others’ , among many other hits, with renowned musician Manuel Mijares.

In photographs also shared on Twitter by the ‘Marti’ account, it can be seen how the Oscar winner talks with Mijares and then with businessman Arturo Elías Ayub, El Universal reported.

It may interest you:

Copyright 2022 WKTB. All rights reserved.