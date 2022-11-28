Nicole Kidman buys signed Hugh Jackman hat for $100,000 at charity auction

Nicole Kidman surprises everyone on social networks by making an incredible donation to an NGO in which Hugh Jackman plays a central role. The 55-year-old actress is a Hollywood favorite and now she hits the mark again with this new action involving several tens of thousands of dollars.

Kidman He began his career in the entertainment world at just 16 years of age. Over time, he became one of the most distinguished figures in the industry and is now known for major productions such as Ojos Bien Cerrados (74%), Los Otros (83%), El Hombre del Norte (87%), La Golden Compass (42%), All For a Dream (87%), Portrait of a Lady (43%) and Bewitched (25%).

Nicole She is the winner of the Oscar, the BAFTA, the Emmy, the one awarded by the Actors Guild and the Golden Globe (six times). In 2020 she was chosen by The New York Times as the fifth best actress of the 21st century. The protagonist of Aquaman (73%) was present this weekend at an event of the NGO Broadway Cares led by Hugh Jackman and in which a hat used by the actor in The Music Man was auctioned off; the bid was at US$19,000 when suddenly Kidman He raised his voice and offered US$100,000, leaving everyone present speechless.

The generosity that emanates from Nicole Kidman leaves me speechless! You are fabulous. Thank you for your friendship and support!

The donation of Nicole Kidman will be destined to the prevention and fight against AIDS. Although $100,000 is quite a high amount, the actress is known to be worth $250 million, so it hasn’t been a particularly big loss for her, but it has been an almost invaluable help to the good cause of Broadway Cares.

Nicole Kidman She will return in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as Queen Atlanna, mother of Arthur Curry. The character of the monarch enchanted the fans for her innocence, sense of justice and her ferocity when fighting; Without a doubt, it will be a pleasure for her fans to see her return in the next DC Universe movie, now under the jurisdiction of the new Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors.

We all know that things have always been rocky for the heroes of the DC Extended Universe. In their eagerness to be real competition for Marvel Studios, the leaders of Warner Bros. made erratic decisions and rushed the march with all the productions, forgetting to create a saga with care and details, taking the time to explore their characters and present them before the world as the new faces of DC. The haste of the studio resulted in tapes that did not fully connect with the heroes and with a Justice League that became a complete failure due to reasons of force majeure.

But Warner Bros. Discovery has different plans for the DCEU tomorrow, and they could include the members of the Justice League that we already know and that the fandom really wants to see return for more adventures together. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and all its cast seem to be willing to rescue the saga. According to the official calendar, it opens in theaters on December 25, 2023.

