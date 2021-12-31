Nicole Kidman calls a question about ex-husband Tom Cruise “sexist”

Nicole Kidman, while engaged in an interview about her new film, Being the Ricardos Just out on Amazon Prime Video, he called a question about his old romantic relationship with “sexist” Tom Cruise, which has been completed for several years now. This is to describe his life with that of the character in the film.

In the interview, the Oscar-winning actress talked about the romantic and working relationship between Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz: “It is a creative and romantic relationship that no longer works. But extraordinary things have come from it. And I love it. I love that there is no happy ending. The movie says that you can have an amazing relationship and even if it ends up creating something that lasts forever. Yes, it is truly magnificent“he told the Guardian.

“You can’t force people to behave the way you want, and sometimes you fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with. I think this affects a lot of people. You can also have children with them or not, but they were still very much in love“.

After that, the interviewer – with extreme delicacy – asked Kidman if among those loved ones she referred to there was also the star of Mission: Impossible, Tom Cruise: “Oh my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, honestly, it’s been so long that that just doesn’t fit into the equation anymore. Then no. And I would also ask not to be framed in that way. It almost seems sexist to me because I’m not sure anyone would ask a man the same question. At one point you say to yourself: ‘Give me back my life. It is a right“.

Despite the controversy over Kidman for the casting of Being the Ricardos, critics welcomed Aaron Sorkin’s new film and on these pages you can read our review of Being the Ricardos.