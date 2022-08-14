Nicole Kidman: «Catholicism guides me, I have a firm faith and I try to go to confession frequently»

In an interview for Vanity Fair, the famous Australian actress Nicole Kidman He openly showed his deep-rooted faith in Catholicism, who lives with his family without fear of ridicule that sometimes even his own acquaintances show.

The 51-year-old actress grew up in a Catholic family of Irish origins. An example of this is the diamond cross that she wears regularly and that she gave her her grandmother: “I was very Catholic and I grew up praying [con ella]. She had a huge influence on my life.”

The actress has no doubt that her faith has many implications for her family and for the education of her two children, Sunday and Faith Margaret.

One of them is sacramental life in the family. “Catholicism guides meI have a strong faith and I try to go to church and confess frequently,” he explained, not caring that many of his friends “make fun” of his faith.

She also spoke of the “limits” she tries to set in her children’s education, such as live apart from mobile phones and social networks like Instagram.

Speaking of these aspects, the Australian actress stressed that far from considering these customs as something “absolutist”, they only respond to her questioning of life itself.

“For me it is very important not to judge. My father used to say that tolerance is the most important thing,” he said.

Among other curiosities, the actress admitted that she believes “totally in God” and that at the time she came to consider her vocation: “I loved the idea of ​​being a nun. I didn’t choose that path, but I was very attracted to it.”

Kidman’s journey has not been without controversy regarding the content of some of his films. It is the case of The Golden Compassfull of anti-Catholic elements, of The others, one of his most famous films and one that seriously questions the reality of salvation -among other aspects- or Eyes Wide Shut, with content traditionally considered “not suitable for minors”. The actress, born in 1967, has two children with Tom CruiseIsabella and Connor and is currently married to Keith Urbanwith whom he has two other girls, Sunday and Faith.