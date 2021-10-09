Nicole Kidman celebrates 20 years of Moulin Rouge!







On the occasion of the 20 years since the release of Moulin Rouge!, Nicole Kidman, who owes her first Oscar nomination to that film and the global success that finally made her a star all over the world (and no longer just “Tom Cruise’s wife”), celebrated the release of the film by Australian director Baz Luhrman with nostalgic posts on Instagram, commenting admired and grateful even the fan art of the film that fans sent her.







Moulin Rouge! is a 2001 film directed by Baz Luhrmann. The subject is inspired by the work La traviata by Giuseppe Verdi. The film is considered an atypical musical because the songs sung are not original works, but reinterpretations of some of the historical pieces of pop music interpreted by the cast; in particular the two protagonists Nicole Kidman And Ewan McGregor they astonished the audience with their singing skills as they were not professional singers.

In the story there are characters both fictional and really existed: among these there is the painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (interpreted by John Leguizamo), one of the greatest exponents of the bohemian spirit, contained in the four key words of the feature film Freedom – Beauty – Truth – Love, and the musician Erik Satie (Matthew Whittet), who according to the chronicles of the time was even more eccentric and bewildered than shown in the film. Moulin Rouge! he is known for mixing scenic spectacularity with a certain surrealism, in line with the spirit of the Paris of the time; from a visual point of view, warm colors predominate, red above all, alternating with dark and cold tones in the dramatic scenes of greater tension.

Its release was considered the “rebirth” of the musical, a film genre that for many years had been deserted from live action cinema and kept alive only by Disney animated classics and the film was winner of two Oscars in 2002. , for the best scenography and the best costumes, winning two statuettes out of eight nominations. It was presented in competition at the 54th Cannes Film Festival.