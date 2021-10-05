News

Nicole Kidman celebrates the 20th anniversary of the film

Nicole Kidman celebrated the musical’s 20th anniversary Moulin Rouge!, with photos from the film and some beautiful fan art

Moulin Rouge! celebrates 20 years And Nicole Kidman celebrated the occasion by sharing photos and some beautiful fan art. The 2001 romantic musical is set in Paris and takes place just over a century before the film’s release. The actress played the melancholy protagonist Satine, a cabaret actress, opposite Ewan McGregor as Christian, a penniless English poet.

Two decades after the film’s release, Kidman wanted to celebrate Moulin Rouge! sharing the pleasant memories of the set through some photos on Instagram. The caption of the photos recalls the most iconic line of the film, which is:

The greatest thing you will ever learn is to love and be loved in turn.

Below is the complete post of the actress:

Kidman not only dedicated a post to the anniversary, but also posted a video in which he shares some of the most beautiful fan art dedicated to the film. In this new post, the actress took the opportunity to thank the writer and director, Baz Luhrmann, the producer and artistic director, Catherine Martin, McGregor and the rest of the cast and crew. Below is the other post dedicated to Moulin Rouge!:

The film was praised for Luhrmann’s directing, performances, soundtrack and costumes and production values; it was also a commercial success, grossing $ 179.2 million on a budget of $ 50 million. At the 74th edition of the Oscars, the film received eight nominations, including one for best picture, and won two: best scenography and best costumes.

Broken Earth: Sony will adapt the NK Jemisin trilogy into a movie


