Nicole Kidman collaborates with Sera Labs



June 14, 2021



The actress Nicole Kidman collaborates with the “clean” beauty of Sera Labs. Founded in 2018, the US-based skincare brand is a subsidiary of Cure Pharmaceutical. Kidman joined the brand in 2020 as a global brand ambassador and today it has also become a strategic partner of the company, also collaborating in the development of the new anti-aging line.

“I really wanted to create something that was meaningful to me – Nicole Kidman said in a statement – and that I knew people would really appreciate. These products are personal to me, from the scent to the texture. I am so excited to share them with the world and I hope everyone loves them as much as we do ”.

The line features 11 luxury products, all made in the United States, available at affordable prices and “designed to make you feel younger and hydrated from head to toe,” as he pointed out. Nancy Duitch, CEO of Sera Labs and chief strategic officer of Cure Pharmaceutical.

The whole Seratopical Revolution line is available from 9 June online on the brand’s e-commerce.









