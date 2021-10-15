Nicole Kidman cut her hair?

The actress sported short red hair, the result of a wig worn for script needs

She is one of the actresses Australian most famous, beautiful and successful in the world. Yet for once Nicole Kidman has appeared unrecognizable. Fault of a new one look: hair short and red.

The actress actually just wore one wig for set needs. In particular, the new series for Apple TV + ‘Roar ‘.

The 54-year-old star only ditched her iconic hair for a while blonde to show off a very cut short and modern, able to perfectly enhance her delicate features.

Loading... Advertisements In a photo shared on Instagram, Nicole closed her eyes as she threw her hand in the air while posing with a Rainbow on background. “On the set #Roar #FemaleFilmmakers”, he subtitled, commenting on the post.

Nicole Kidman hard at work

The ‘Roar’ series is also starring Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie. It is based on Cecelia Ahern’s storybook and will contain eight half-hour episodes, each told from a point of view. female.

Nicole will also play Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s new Amazon biopic, ‘Being The Ricardos’. He also shot the ‘Perfect Strangers’ series in Byron Bay earlier this year produced by Nicole’s production company Blossom Films.

In short, for the diva, Tom Cruise’s ex-wife, 2021 is a year of great news. Also for the look.

