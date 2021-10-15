News

Nicole Kidman cut her hair?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The actress sported short red hair, the result of a wig worn for script needs

July 26, 2021

She is one of the actresses Australian most famous, beautiful and successful in the world. Yet for once Nicole Kidman has appeared unrecognizable. Fault of a new one look: hair short and red.

The actress actually just wore one wig for set needs. In particular, the new series for Apple TV + ‘Roar ‘.

The 54-year-old star only ditched her iconic hair for a while blonde to show off a very cut short and modern, able to perfectly enhance her delicate features.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

Loading...
Advertisements

In a photo shared on Instagram, Nicole closed her eyes as she threw her hand in the air while posing with a Rainbow on background. “On the set #Roar #FemaleFilmmakers”, he subtitled, commenting on the post.

Nicole Kidman hard at work

The ‘Roar’ series is also starring Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie. It is based on Cecelia Ahern’s storybook and will contain eight half-hour episodes, each told from a point of view. female.

Nicole will also play Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s new Amazon biopic, ‘Being The Ricardos’. He also shot the ‘Perfect Strangers’ series in Byron Bay earlier this year produced by Nicole’s production company Blossom Films.

In short, for the diva, Tom Cruise’s ex-wife, 2021 is a year of great news. Also for the look.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
716
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
576
News

Cinema, all films out in October
557
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
485
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
427
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
376
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
339
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
336
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
303
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top