Nicole Kidman cuts a glamorous figure in an elegant black dress as she leads the stars at the Planet Omega exhibition event in New York





Nicole Kidman looked as beautiful as ever as she led the glamor quotient at the Planet Omega exhibition event in New York on Thursday.

The Moulin Rouge star, 56, dazzled in an off-the-shoulder fitted black gown with a side slit and collar featuring a chic bow detail.

The actress – who attended the CMA Awards in Nashville with her husband Keith Urban the night before – tucked her endless legs into a pair of black socks, and wore pointed heels for the night.

The Planet Omega pop-up celebrates the history of Swiss watch brand Omega, founded in 1848.

According to Bloomberg, the exhibit features vintage watches on loan from the Omega Museum in Biel, Switzerland, including a watch worn by Elvis Presley and an Omega Slimline that John F. Kennedy wore to his presidential inauguration in 1961. Time wore on.

Nicole’s sophisticated gown featured a long train that trailed behind her.

The Academy Award winner wore her blonde hair parted to the side in a ponytail.

He was wearing a silver watch. As far as glamor goes, Nicole used smoky eye makeup and bronzer.

Other stars at the event included Victoria Justice, 30, who looked stunning in a black gown with a front cut-out that showed off her toned tummy.

She kept her brown hair parted in the middle and was hanging down in a straight style.

The singer applied red lipstick and wore dangling earrings.

On the red carpet she mingled with her sister Madison Reed, who matched her in a sexy black sheer dress.

Madison wore strappy silver and black heels for the night.

She also posed with German music producer and songwriter Toby Gad, 55, who wore a black blazer and navy blue pants with peach motifs.

Last week the duo launched their new song ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’.

Tyler Cameron, 30, opted for a casual cool look wearing a gray hoodie, dark jeans and brown shoes.

The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, 41, and Karate Kid actor Ralph Macchio, 62, both looked handsome in dark suits.

Wesley was joined by lovely girlfriend Natalie Kukenberg, who looked stunning in a simple black gown.

Planet Omega is located in the Chelsea Factory and will be open to the public until 19 November.