Nicole Kidman dares with the medusa haircut, the most risky of TikTok

That TikTok has opened a window to the interpretation of risky beauty trends that would previously be unthinkable It is something that we have already been able to confirm. However, the current pattern seems to indicate that these aesthetic currents that arise on the platform are not only consumed in an inbred way, but are also exported to other areas with a prospecting at another level, such as the celebrities. And this ensures that they reach practically all sectors of society.

The last proof of this has been given to us by Nicole Kidman who has been shown on her Instagram profile showing a risky haircuta hair look that before being worn by the actress, was popularized by thousands of young people in the aforementioned social application.

The interpreter has worn the much loved and hated medusa cut, which gets its name because it mimics the shape of this marine animal. It is built based on marked layers, specifically, two and very marked with straight cuts, which prevents the integration between them. The first outer layer is cut at the height of the jaw, in the same way as with the bob cut – this will mimic the body of the jellyfish. However, the inner layers are left much longer and this will give rise to the tentacles. It is in this part where you can apply a greater dose of creativity, playing with the lengths of these strands and even dyeing them different colors. Nevertheless, the actress has returned to her characteristic red hair, a tone that this season promises to be very presentfor example, with the shiraz network, one of the most requested red tones. The interpreter opts for an extra-smooth texture that enhances the natural shine of her hair.

By typing the hashtag #jellyfishhaircut in the search engine of the social network, you can find plenty of inspiration for this trend. From hairstyles that choose to respect the length of the part that forms the Bob and make braids in the longest strandsto other options that stylize the cut as if it were a mullet, the hairstyle that comes from the 80s.

How to Create an Ephemeral Jellyfish Cut

If you are curious to look closely to see how this cut feels, but you see it as too risky to make a final decision, in this case there is a solution that will allow you to repent or confirm that it is what you were looking for and make the cut. definitive. A result very similar to the jellyfish cut can be achieved as long as you start from a cut Bob. In this way you will already have the first part of the look -the body of the jellyfish- and you will only have to add the tentacles in the form of extensions.

This possibility of creating the second part of the cut to your liking, allows you even try various shapes and lengths. If this still seems risky to you, you can always try different wigs. And if you prefer to stick with a more classic cut, here are 20 flattering ways to wear a bob haircut.