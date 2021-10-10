Nicole Kidman, do you know who her husband is? He is a very famous artist

Do you know who Nicole Kidman is married to? Her husband is very famous: not everyone knows this ‘background’.

Nicole Kidman is a real movie star and more. A beloved and very famous actress all over the world, she has been the protagonist of numerous successful films. The actress, after studying drama and mime, was advised by singer Pat Wilson to come to an audition for her video clip. In 1983, she appeared in the video Bop Girl.

Since that moment, she has never stopped, noticed by the greatest directors. In our recent article, we showed you a very different Kidman than usual. She showed off with a crazy look, with an all-natural hair. The photo on social media immediately aroused great appreciation from its well over 7 million followers. Just on social media, however, the beautiful actress does not fail to publish family shots. Do you know who her husband is?

Nicole Kidman, do you know who her husband is? It is very famous and much loved

Actress, television producer and film producer, Nicole Kidman is world famous. She is very active on social media, where she does not fail to publish particular shots concerning both her profession and her private life.

There are many photos with her husband, do you know who he is? In January 2005, the actress met country singer-songwriter Keith Urban. They married in a Catholic ceremony in Sydney on 25 June 2006. The couple had two daughters, Sunday Rose, born on 7 July 2008 and Faith Margaret, the latter born through a surrogate mother on 28 December 2010. Apparently they are together for 16 years.

Everyone, however, knows that Kidman, even earlier, during her marriage to actor Tom Cruise, adopted two children, Isabella Jane, born in 1992 and Connor Anthony, born in 1995. In 2001, after 11 years together, the actress and Cruise separated. And it is a few years later that he meets Keith Urban.