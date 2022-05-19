Nicole Kidman excluded from the montage of Tom Cruise’s career at the Cannes Film Festival

ads

Nicole Kidman was reportedly rejected from her ex-husband Tom Cruise’s career montage video at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress, who was married to Cruise for 11 years and starred in three films with him, was notably one of the only leads not included in the 10-minute montage that was shown at the 2022 film festival on Wednesday, reports Variety.

Cruise appeared in solo clips from movies he and his ex starred in together.©Universal/Courtesy Everett Col

According to the outlet, the video included clips from “Days of Thunder,” where the exes met, along with scenes from “Far and Away” and “Eyes Wide Shut.”

However, all of the clips that were used showed Cruise in scenes by himself rather than with his ex-wife.

The former lovebirds met on the set of “Days of Thunder.”©Warner Bros/courtesy Everett C

Interestingly, many of Cruise’s other co-stars, including Kirsten Dunst, Renée Zellweger, and Penélope Cruz, whom he dated for three years, appeared in clips.

Although the “Big Little Lies” star, 54, was not included in his career montage, his name came up when someone asked Cruise, 59, about performing in “Eyes Wide Shut.”

Kidman and Cruise were married from 1990 to 2001.©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Col

“We work together to find the tone: [Stanley Kubrick]Me and Nic,” Cruise said, according to Variety.

Cruise and Kidman were married from 1990 to 2001 and have two children together: Bella, 29, and Connor, 27.

The two share two children together. Sygma via Getty Images

Before Kidman, the “The Outsiders” actor was married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990. After his three-year relationship with Cruz, he began dating Katie Holmes, 43, in 2005, and they were married. from 2006 to 2012. The former share daughter Suri, 16.

Kidman moved in with Australian musician Keith Urban, 54, in 2005, and they married in 2006. The lovebirds, who will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on June 25, share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, eleven.

