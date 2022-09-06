Nicole Kidman fled Hollywood to garden, pregnant with her 1st baby at 40 after trouble conceiving

During her first marriage, Nicole Kidman was biologically unable to conceive, which led her and her husband, Tom Cruise, to adopt. After marrying Keith Urban, she chose a life outside of Hollywood, and a surprise happened at age 40 while she was living on her rural farm!

Nicole Kidman wanted children as soon as she and Tom Cruise got married. At the time, the actress who was beginning her career, she met Tom at the age of 22 during his audition for “Days of Thunder” in 1990.

After falling in love and getting married that same year, at 23, Nicole was pregnant with her first child. Unfortunately, she lost the baby to an ectopic pregnancy, which led the couple to opt for adoption.

The New Members

They initially adopted a girl, Isabella, before her brother, Connor, joined the family. Reports revealed that the actress herself conceived again before suffering a miscarriage.

It all coincided with the heartbreaking news that she and Tom were divorcing, and Nicole had this to say about her losses: “There’s a tremendous amount of pain and a tremendous amount of joy on the other side.”

Tom cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce. He and Nicole never publicly explained what had caused their split, but rumors had it that he had something to do with the actor’s role in the Church of Scientology.

The actress never fully embraced the religion, and because her children with Tom were part of the faith, she allegedly distanced herself from them. Connor and Isabella grew up in religion by living with their father after the separation of the actors.

A year after her divorce, Nicole won an Oscar for her role in “The Hours.” Back in her hotel room, the star wasn’t as pleased as she thought she would be. She felt completely alone.

The actress questioned what she would do now that she was divorced and envisioned a different path. One in which she owned a farm in Oregon and a life as a single mother.

She Met The Man Of Her Dreams And Built A Family With Him

After her 2017 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Nicole confessed that she had fallen in love with Keith Urban when she met him in 2005 at an event in Los Angeles. At the time, she had thought that he was not interested in her.

The “Lion” star revealed that Keith never called her for four months after their first meeting. During a chat with Oprah, the singer later admitted that it was like Nicole was floating when he first saw her.

In 2011, while speaking with her “Just Go With It” co-star Jennifer Aniston for Harper’s Bazaar, Nicole recalled praying to God for Keith when she saw him.

She negotiated with God and prayed to him. She asked him to bring a man like the singer into her life, and she added, “I remember praying after meeting him to meet someone, if not him, then like him.”

It took the country musician months to work up the courage to call Nicole even though the mutual attraction was instant. The actress herself described being with the singer as coming home to someone familiar despite not having met him before.

She felt like she and Keith were a perfect fit. After six months of being together, Keith surprised the actress. On the morning of her 38th birthday, appearing in her New York front yard, she arrived with Gardenias.

That’s when Nicole knew the singer was the man she was supposed to marry! The “Destroyer” actress thought Keith was the love of her life, perhaps because she was a hopeless romantic.

The couple married in June 2005 in a candlelight ceremony in Sydney, Australia. They spent their first night as a married couple in the country before flying off for their honeymoon.

Moving in with Keith AND having their first child together

Talking with tattler In 2018, Nicole shared how her life changed after marrying Keith. Instead of Oregon, the actress moved to stay with her husband in her Nashville home, thinking how “rural” the area was.

They lived on the farm for the first year of their marriage, and then Nicole found out she was pregnant at age 40 in 2008! The star described it as a “miracle” because she had biologically given up on having children.

The actress admitted that she was told that she would not have children naturally due to complications she had suffered before. It was then that the couple welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose.

During Nicole’s In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast, she shared how glad she was to stay home holding her daughter and working in the orchard on the 35-acre farm. She was lucky that Keith was still working full time.

The actress was content to relax in Nashville and quit acting. The Franklin, Tennessee, farm was on private land covered in woods and pastures, with a typical red-brick main house.

Sunday was born on July 7, 2008 at her parents’ home in Nashville. She got her first name from the muse of early 20th century artists, Sunday Reed. The girl’s middle name, Rose, was a nod to Keith’s late grandmother.

Welcome Your Second Daughter

On December 28, 2010, Keith and Nicole welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, at The Women’s Hospital at Centennial in Nashville. The little girl was received through a surrogate mother (or surrogate) and was the biological daughter of the famous couple.

In 2016, Nicole confessed to People that she had “meant to go there” when referring to Nashville. Two years earlier, on “The Queen Latifah Show,” the actress revealed that she was living a “normal life” on the farm.

The star enjoyed routines as a family, like eating breakfast and dinner together. Nicole said she was more of a homebody, and in a 2016 Facebook post, she showed off the Gardenias she grew on her farm every summer.

The actress believes that she was destined to meet her husband, with whom she has two daughters. She lives happily in Nashville, where she walks, shops and works in the garden, unlike other stars. In the summer of 2022, Keith and Nicole celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary.