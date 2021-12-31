Nicole Kidman furious with a reporter: «Tom Cruise? Sexist question “

Nicole Kidman

The Hollywood star did not like a question about her ex-husband during the presentation of her new film “Being the Ricardos”.

Nicole Kidman has gone on a rampage with a reporter, guilty of asking her a question about ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The star was talking about her new film “Being the Ricardos”, in which she plays the comedian Lucille Ball, married to Desi Arnaz, in whom Javier Bardem plays. When, at a certain point, the journalist, interrupting her, asked her to make a parallelism with the marriage with the star of “Mission: Impossible”, which ended 20 years ago.

“It’s a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work. But extraordinary things come from it and I love it. I like that there isn’t a happy ending, ”the actress told The Guardian, referring to the characters in the film. “This movie says you can grow an amazing relationship and leave a remnant that will exist forever. Yes, it’s really wonderful ».

“You can’t make people behave the way you want, and sometimes you can fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you’ll spend the rest of your life with. And I think it’s something you can recognize yourself in. You may have kids with them or maybe not, but they were very much in love. ‘

At that point, the reporter asked Nicole “with exquisite care” if she was referring to Cruise.

“Oh my goodness no, absolutely not. We are talking about a long time ago that it cannot be part of this equation. So no – answered piccata -. And I would ask that it not be seen that way. It seems almost sexist to me, because I don’t think you would have asked a man. ‘

Tom and Nicole were married from 1990 to 2001, together they have two adopted children, Isabella, 29, and Connor, 26.

Covermedia