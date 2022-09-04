Nicole Kidman gives a conference in Mexico and takes the opportunity to buy Oaxacan cheese

Nicole Kidman came to our country for the first time as part of Mexico XXI, an event created by the Telmex Foundation that has been held since 2002. The event brings together fellows from the foundation to listen to different guests who have had relevance in the economy, world politics, technology, entertainment or sport. This year one of the conferences featured the actress, who was invited not only because of her career in the movies, but also because of her philanthropic work. In addition, the actress had the viral moment of her being photographed buying Oaxacan cheese while she was visiting.

Born in Hawaii but of Australian parents, Nicole Kidman She began her acting career in Australia, eventually venturing out to pursue an opportunity in Hollywood. She soon achieved fame and over time the recognition of her talent, she has had several Oscar nominations and won the award with her portrayal of writer Virginia Woolf in The Hours (81%). In addition to her acting career, Kidman also founded her production company called Blossom Films, the hit series Big Little Lies (92%) is a co-production of her company.

Kidman has always done philanthropic work, in 1994 she was named UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and in 2004 she was considered a “Citizen of the World” by the UN. She joined the LittleTee Campaign, which was raising money to fight breast cancer. In 2006 she is named Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM). In 2016 the actress donated $50,000 to UN Women and she is also a spokesperson for the “Say No-JOIN” initiative to end violence against women.

On September 2, the talk of the actress took place, who was very grateful for the invitation since she had never been to Mexico. She commented on how important her father was and how painful it was to lose him, how difficult it was to cope with her mother’s cancer, and the importance of family and her gratitude. She talked about her work as an actress and how she feels a certain responsibility to choose projects that convey important messages, that generate empathy in the audience. During the conference she also talked about her work at the UN and how her father was the one who taught her that path:

Continue reading the story

I have been in this for more than 20 years, I have crossed the world with women to find the protection of all in different places, to find a place with their children for all those who raised their voices and do not want to experience more injustices, or violence; It is something that my father also taught me: he took me to shelters, I learned much more about humanitarian aid and I told him that I would like to take care of people. He guided me down a path of love, support, trust and help others. That’s how I grew up, it’s what I do and I would like to continue doing.

Taking advantage of her visit, Kidman was caught buying Oaxacan cheese from the back of a van. The image of course went viral and in social networks the moment was considered a sign of humility by the actress.

Nicole Kidman is one of the great stars of Hollywood and one of those with the most constant work, only last year she starred in the series Nine Perfect Strangers (75%), and also played the famous television actress Lucille Ball in the film Being the Ricardos (69%). This year we saw her in the movie The Man from the North (87%) and recently she had to finish filming her participation in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Lalo España’s fierce criticism of AMLO.