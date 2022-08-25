Many do not know it, but Nicole Kidman is a firm believer in God, regularly going to church and even making sure her children follow in her footsteps.

“This is how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs, but he comes too. I had a very catholic grandmother And I was raised praying, so that had a huge impact,” Nicole Kidman told Vanity Fair.

Nicole Kidman goes to mass with her children, although she says her friends make fun of her

“Catholicism guides me. I certainly have a strong belief. I try to go to church regularly and I try to go to confession“. However, on several occasions his friends try to ridicule his beliefs: “Many of my friends make fun of me“, he confessed.

Regarding how she lives her faith, Nicole Kidman acknowledges: “I would not say that it is absolutism, andIt’s a constant wonderingI am a willful and fighter woman”.

“For me it is very important not to judge. My father used to say: ‘Tolerance is the most important’“, he adds.

In 2018, during an interview with Allure, Kidman opened up about her faith, admitting that she wanted to become a nun before making a name for herself in movies.

“I am spiritual because I absolutely believe in God,” he said. “I loved the idea of ​​being a nun. Obviously, I didn’t choose to go down that path, but I was very drawn to it,” Nicole Kidman recalled.

