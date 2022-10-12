Nicole Kidman has a lot to say about getting in shape

In case there was any doubt after the last production in which Nicole Kidman it was shown strong and powerful, the actress has once again published a fitness-inspired snapshot on her social networks. After the bodybuilder’s arms that he demonstrated weeks ago in The Perfect Magazine, now we look at the abs of steel Nicole behind the scenes”. While accompanying Keith Urban on his musical tour, the actress wanted to show her unconditional support for her husband with an image of complicity backstage in Nashville. With a suit jacket and pants over a crop top, it is impossible not to notice his chiseled abdomen.

Although the actress is not much given to sharing her exercise routines (so we would like to know her training routine), it is clear that behind all those images of the most toned Nicole to date there must be a meticulous training and force focused. We could review everything that can be done to achieve a flat and toned belly, but we prefer to deduce that this is the result of a mantra that the actress has raised since her childhood: constant activity.

Nicole Kidman’s number one fitness commandment: move

When she was little, her father -addicted to marathons- forced the family to have a lifestyle based on movement. “My dad would drag me out of bed…and he would just make us run laps in the oval”, she said in an interview for Women’s Health. From then on, Nicole Kidman’s life would be marked by that desire to stay active through sports. She confessed this in an interview for the Los Angeles Times, where she explained that he didn’t care about riding a bike, going for a walk, practicing running running or doing yoga. The point is to move. “I just put my music on and go. I go to the woods and that’s why I love living in Nashville. And in Sydney you have the beach, which is absolutely beautiful to run on.”

With so much movement and mindful eating, it’s impossible not to be in shape. Contrary to restrictions, Nicole Kidman advocates eating healthy most of the time, which she often identifies with 80%. The remaining 20% ​​is used to enjoy all those things that you do not want to prohibit yourself, enjoy and know that it cannot be the basis of your diet.

Apply the movement in your day to day

To catch the bug for physical activity, the first thing is to begin to conceive movement as the first access tool. Thus, you can begin to banish all those habits that are leading you to a sedentary lifestyle without realizing it. The elevator is a godsend when it comes to lifting heavy loads, but when only your body has to go up, the stairs are the route that interests you. Just like walks when you have to move from one place to another when it is a relatively short distance. Are you going to take the car or the bus for a journey of just 2 kilometers that you can cover in less than half an hour on foot? And if it’s a little more, something on a bicycle is great. that time of movement is an incentive so that the movement is installed in your lifestyle.

From there, you have multiple workouts at your fingertips with which you can achieve Nicole Kidman-like muscle toning. Put yourself in a situation, all that movement taken to a point of demand will make you burn calories so you will only need an exercise routine adapted to your level to strengthen muscles that ends up burning more calories while defining your body. If every day of your life you maintain a base of minimal movement and alternate four demanding days with cardiovascular and strength training, and take care of your diet by providing your body with the nutrients it needs and not unnecessary additives, the results will come by themselves.

It may interest you