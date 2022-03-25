Nicole Kidman hates photos in first trailer for new series “Roar”

Nicole Kidman continues at full speed with her television projects. Now, the Australian actress joins nine of Hollywood’s best actresses in the Apple TV + limited series “Roar”, which has just presented the first trailer of her, highlights People.

The fiction, in which Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward also participate, has been described by its producers as “a series of darkly comic feminist fables.”

According to People, which cites a statement from Apple TV +, each episode of this production is independent and tells the story of “ordinary women in some quite extraordinary circumstances.” According to the text, the plots span “genres ranging from magical realism to psychological horror.”

Alison Brie. Photo: courtesy Apple TV+

In the advance, lasting 2:12 minutes, Nicole Kidman stands out in the first place. She can be seen staring longingly and intently at an old photograph of her before popping it into her mouth and eating it.

But she’s not the only one with unusual behavior in the clip. Isa Rae’s character seems to be non-existent for men, while the role of Betty Gilpin features her literally playing a trophy wife.

Brie, for her part, appears as a ghost solving her own murder; while Weaver appears to be in love with a duck. Cynthia Erivo, likewise, plays a mother whose daughter seems to leave bite marks on her when she gets upset.

Despite all these eccentricities, the Apple TV+ team emphasized that each story will make it clear that these women’s struggles “are universal.”

Betty Gilpin. Photo: courtesy Apple TV+

All eight episodes of this black comedy will debut on Friday, April 15 on Apple TV+. The series is the first show from its creators and showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive under their overall deal with the Manzanita platform.