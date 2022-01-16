Nicole Kidman: “Having a pale complexion pushed me to become an actress”

According to Nicole Kidman, her pale complexion pushed her into acting and, unwittingly, helped her choose the profession of actress.

Nicole Kidman is known for her pale complexion and, having grown up in Australia, the actress was often forced to stay indoors, while the other children used to play outside on the beach under the scorching southern hemisphere sun.

Avoiding burns forced the young Nicole to create her own fun, which consisted of reciting the comedies of the Russian writer Anton Chekhov from memory: “I played every role of Chekhov in my bedroom, for several hours, day or night. ”

During an American Radio interview conducted by Terry Gross, the star explained: “At the time, I didn’t know that my characteristic would push me towards my vocation, acting. I didn’t know my fair skin would help make me an actress. ”

Nicole Kidman, from an early age, uses a combination of different sun creams, makeup and beauty supplements in order to protect her delicate skin: “Being so pale I have been using a lot of sunscreen since I was a little girl until today, I can’t help it“.