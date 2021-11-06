Nicole Kidman, her husband reveals hot secrets: “He wakes me up in the middle of the night and …”

Nicole Kidman ended up in the middle of a hot issue thanks to husband and singer Keith Urban, who, in a song, described her behaviors in bed. The Australian actress would be a “maniac.”

Love at first sight between Australians

By profession he does the country singer and also very well, being considered by some to be one superstar of the genre. To the world he is the husband of Nicole Kidman, the charming Australian actress, with auburn hair, known face of numerous Hollywood hits. It is about Keith Urban, the man who has been by her side for many years.

The two I know met for the first time in 2005, thanks to an event that rewards Australians who have made a fortune in the United States. It seems that between the two there was a real love at first sight.

He dedicates it to his wife on a record

A love so overwhelming that they found themselves at the altar without even realizing it, after less than a year of relationship. “One morning I remember finding him under my house, in New York, with a bouquet of flowers in his hand and thinking: ‘This is the man I hope to marry'”, confessed the actress, who had two daughters from her husband: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Sixteen years together, which in Hollywood is an eternity. Their complicity also leaked from Keith Urban’s lyrics, representing a dedication to Nicole Kidman. The passage in question is “Gemini” and it’s from the album Graffiti U . According to the country star, that record is all about his wife, so much so that it also describes his own behavior in bed.

Nicole Kidman between the sheets

“She’s a maniac in the bed but a braniac in her head”, translated: “She’s a freak in bed, but she’s crazy “, Urban sings about his famous wife in the 4-minute track.

And how did Nicole Kidman take it? The actress confessed not to be very enthusiastic about it and she doesn’t jump for joy knowing that their sex life is at the center of her husband’s music.

The song released in 2018 was therefore written without the consent of Nicole Kidman, but this certainly did not affect their beautiful relationship. Urban for his part is convinced that he has done a good thing and has made it known how he thinks about his wife’s reaction: “I think she liked it. I hope so. Yes, it’s a great song to dance together ”.