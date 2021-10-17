Nicole Kidman, hypnotic guru in the new series Nine Perfect Strangers

S.will have a thriller at the end of August. Nicole Kidman returns to confront a TV series, which has all the prerequisites to keep us again with bated breath. From Friday it will be available on Amazon Prime Video the miniseries inspired by the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, Nine perfect strangers, the same author of the success Big Little Lies.

At the heart of the story is a exclusive resort surrounded by nature, the Tranquillum House, which proposes a ten-day retreat for heal mind and spirit. The route is designed for small groups, with nine participants at a time. The center is run by Masha, played by Kidman, an ethereal and hypnotic guru, to whom it is impossible to say no. An ambiguous figure and with a dark past.

Nicole Kidman, a guru looking for extreme experiences

The cast is truly unique: in the shoes of patients there are Melissa McCarthy, a writer in professional and personal crisis, Regina Hall, abandoned by her husband for a younger woman, Luke Evans, divorce lawyer skeptical of alternative care, Bobby Cannavale, a former football champion in decline. It’s still: Samara Weaving is an influencer obsessed with cosmetic surgery, while Michael Shannon he is the patriarch of a family afflicted by serious mourning.

But what apparently it is a detox paradise, soon shows his dark side: strict rules and controls and the ban on skipping sessions, which they provide increasingly extreme methods. So much so that guests begin to wonder if they are still there patients or prisoners … The series was shot between August and December 2020 in the heart of Australia, to avoid contagions. It’s composed by eight episodes: the first three will be immediately available, while the others will be released on a weekly basis. Until you get to final, scheduled for 22 September.

