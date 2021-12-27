Nicole Kidman: “I suffered from depression playing Virginia Woolf after the divorce with Tom Cruise”

Nicole Kidman has revealed that she suffered from depression playing Virginia Woolf on the set of The Hours, after her divorce with Tom Cruise in 2001.

Nicole Kidman in a scene from Dogville

Kidman, 54, decided to play Virginia soon after Cruise’s divorce in 2001, and admitted she became an “open book” for the character’s suicidal thoughts. The film depicted the famous author’s struggles with mental health and her suicide by drowning in the River Ouse.

For the sequence in question, the actress decided not to use a stunt double and, speaking to a reporter from This Cultural Life on BBC Radio 4, recently revealed: “I don’t know if I’ve ever thought about the danger, I was so deeply into the part“.

The Others: an image of Nicole Kidman

“I mean, I put the stones in my pocket and went into the river. Over and over and over … I’ve done that scene a thousand times. I was probably oblivious to danger. “Reflecting on her own emotions, Nicole Kidman added:”I was very depressed at the time, I suffered from depression playing Virginia Woolf. It was after the divorce with Tom. I didn’t even feel present in my body, I was open to the character and I think this is probably the best thing in an actor’s life.“.