Nicole Kidman, in a miniskirt and top, looks like a schoolgirl on the latest cover she stars in

Nicole Kidman/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wow! Nicole Kidman He is 54 years old but few would say it by looking at the latest cover of Vanity Fair that adorns the Australian actress.

In one of the multiple designs that the header has presented to present its Hollywood Issue, the veteran performer appears opening the golden gate of a garden inviting us to enter. Very sensual, she is dressed in a sexy and youthful set of Miu miu composed of a mini skirt with shovels and a matching crop top in gray. The stylist Katie EleanorGrand she completed the outfit with knee-high socks and pumps. mule bicolor finished in tip that gave an air of schoolgirl.

We know that body makeup exists and that the light and angle are meant to highlight the actress’s complexion, but Kidman has certainly done her homework in the gym and has an enviable figure. In the image of her we can appreciate her toned thighs, fibrous arms and a flat abdomen that has nothing to envy to that of Jennifer Lopez.

As for the beauty look, with loose hair and a parted part, the abundant mane the work of Sophie Roberts It falls in soft waves almost to her chest. Liz Kelsh She was in charge of the makeup that highlights Kidman’s blue eyes and her lips in a cherry tone.

Oscar-nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos beside Javier BardemKidman is experiencing a sweet professional moment, after the success of his last series as Nine Perfect Strangers Y The Undoing.

Also personally, the mother of four enjoys life, since her marriage to the musician Keith Urban He is one of the most solid in the entertainment world and you only have to see the looks they give each other on the carpet to know that they are still in love.

Other Hollywood luminaries to pose on these special covers have been the actress of Puerto Rican roots, Michaela Jaé Rodríguez, the Spanish Penelope Cruz, Simu Liu, Kristen Stewart, Idris Elbe either benedict cumberbatch among others.

