Nicole Kidman in a superficial series

Take a very expensive (and very mysterious) wellness center with an evocative name, surrounded by lush nature. A hieratic and very blonde holy woman halfway between a CEO and a hippie. Add nine characters, almost all rich or otherwise privileged, each with its own baggage of traumas and small neuroses. Shake it all up and you’ll get the perfect mix for a dramatic psychological drama. Or maybe not?

These are the premises of Nine Perfct Strangers, very glossy miniseries available since last on Amazon Prime Video (don’t miss the October Amazon releases). The eight episodes are taken from the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, author of the hit Big Little Lies. Absolute protagonist, as well as producer, is Nicole Kidman, who returns to collaborate with David E. Kelley, creator and writer alongside John Henry Butterworth.

To support the Australian actress, a stellar cast: from Melissa McCarthy to Bobby Cannavale, from Michael Shannon to Luke Evan, not to mention Regina Hall and Samara Weaving. As we had already anticipated in our review of the first six episodes, Nine Perfect Strangers it has all the elements that make it a promising psychological thriller and one of the most anticipated titles of the season. However, after seeing the season finale, we have to make a complaint: the stay may not be as satisfying as promised.

A magnificent unicorn

We are a Tranquillum House, an exclusive wellness center that promises an experience between spiritual retreat and rehab. The guests of the structure are nine carefully selected strangers, ready to do anything to get back to feeling good. The fauna is varied: a failed writer, a former champion addicted to painkillers, an ambiguous reporter, a young couple in crisis, a grieving family, a betrayed and angry wife.

At the head of everything, there is Masha (Kidman), a woman with very long blond hair and an enigmatic expression on the border between smile, grimace and cry. It is she, with her picturesque Russian accent (which, however, is lost in the Italian dubbing), acts as a spiritual guide, sometimes even violent, to the various guests. It’s about a intense test for the diva, who increasingly throws herself into roles with an imperceptible drama, to the minimum terms, which only superficially could pass for apathy.

The dominant feeling, inside this remote-from-the-world spa, is that beneath the veneer of tranquility and flavor theories new age hover something disturbing. Untold secrets, unconfessed truths, ready to explode at any moment. The guests, but also the operators of the center themselves, are brought together in an almost alchemical way to trigger existential crises, inner turmoil, growth paths. A question hangs in the air: what’s Masha’s plan?

Although the premises are promising, the result is more idiosyncratic than anything else. At the center the remedies stand out but, between a smoothie and a team building test, the whole looks like a mixture of stereotypes, while it seems that the story only enjoys complicating the (mostly hysterical) interactions between the various protagonists rather than allowing them a real narrative evolution. The first episodes, at least, run extremely slowly, in an alternation with flashbacks of Masha’s dark past, revealed with more and more exhausting parsimony.

A hasty evolution

Everything flows into the hasty season finale, at times predictable and, all in all, rather unsatisfactory. The threads of the story are gathered in a hasty and hasty way, almost cutting off the narrative rhythm and the evolution of the characters; the feeling is that everything ends too soon, studded with gaps and shortcomings. Unlike the guests, whose recovery actually seems to take place suddenly at the last moment, you leave Tranquillum House stunned and confused.

On the one hand, one is enchanted by the beauty of the format: direction and photography chisel a quality product with a fast pace, capable of attracting the viewer and keeping him attached to the story. On the other hand, the hasty evolution of the characters leaves a bitter aftertaste in the mouth, like a spoiled smoothie. As someone said in Tranquillum, Nine Perfect Strangers she is just like her proud blonde protagonist: a magnificent unicorn. A perfect illusion, a mosaic of discomfort as enigmatic as it is superficial. The promise of a healing that is not entirely deepened, explored, desired. A bit like Masha’s Russian accent: it comes and goes. It glows, but it is nothing illuminating.