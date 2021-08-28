Nicole Kidman, infertility problems and love for Keith Urban

THE infertility problems, love for children and love for husband Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman tells of a life made of great successes, but also of pains, such as those caused by the difficulties encountered on her journey to become a mother. In fact, at the age of 54, the Hollywood diva has one big regret: “I would have liked to have more children, but I was not given this choice,” he confessed
