Nicole Kidman, infertility problems and love for Keith Urban

THE infertility problems , love for children and love for husband Keith Urban , Nicole Kidman tells of a life made of great successes, but also of pains, such as those caused by the difficulties encountered on her journey to become a mother. In fact, at the age of 54, the Hollywood diva has one big regret : “I would have liked to have more children, but I was not given this choice,” he confessed

“I would have liked to have had ten children – he told Marie Claire -. But that’s okay because I can be a mother to other children. I have six grandchildren and one nephew and I am godmother to twelve. I love motherhood, I love children: they are quirky, fun and unfiltered. And then you can watch them grow up and send them on their way. ”It was 1989 when Nicole met on the set of Days of thunder actor Tom Cruise. It was love at first sight and in 1990 the two married in Telluride, Colorado.

The diva at the time already dreamed of becoming a mother, but did not know that the path taken to realize her dream would be long and difficult. Nicole in fact faced one first ectopic pregnancy, then a miscarriage, experiencing great pain. Soon after in his life they arrived Isabella Jane and Connor Anthony, the adopted children with Tom Cruise, and, in 2001, the separation from the actor.

In those years, marked by the intrusiveness of the press and the pain of divorce, Nicole did not yet know that her existence would change shortly thereafter. In 2005 she would have met Keith Urban, a legend of country music, and would have become a mother again: in 2008 of Sunday Rose, obtained thanks to artificial insemination, and in 2010 by Faith Margaret, born to a surrogate mother.

Kidman today is proud of the road traveled to achieve the dream of motherhood and she is sure she has found the right person. Keith Urban, whom she defines as “an absolute miracle”, is the love of her life. The couple married in 2005, divides their time between California and Australia, and is more in love than ever. “Two Australians born in the same year, but living in different worlds and cities, how did it happen? – has explained -. It was destiny”.