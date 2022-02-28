Nicole Kidman invites you to a luxurious spiritual retreat in the miniseries ‘Nine perfect strangers’

Monday, February 28, 2022 | 6:00 a.m.

David E. Kelly brings beautiful and conflicted people back together in a place of incomparable beauty as he did before in Big Little Lies and the controversial The Undoing. This is Nine Perfect Strangers (Nine Perfect Strangers) that has Nicole Kidman as the protagonist once again.

Masha Dmitrichenko (Kidman) is the owner and director of a spiritual retreat called Tranquillum. The purpose of the place, as its name implies, is to restore peace of mind to wealthy people who arrive with a broken heart for one reason or another.

A former football player (Bobby Cannavale) addicted to drugs after a knee injury cut short his career. A writer of romance novels (Melissa McCarthy) who is going through professional and personal difficulties. A family that cannot recover from an intimate tragedy. A young and glamorous marriage that begins to notice that the love between them is fading. A recently separated man (Luke Evans) who irritates everyone with his inveterate cynicism. A divorced woman who has various problems. They are all part of the plot and make up the story.

Masha is an angelic-looking figure who seems to walk several inches off the ground and claims that in just ten days her guests will experience a life-changing healing. She always has convincing and reassuring answers to all kinds of questions. But in private she displays another kind of power, more mysterious.

As the series progresses and amid quirky exercises ranging from ground contact to a bag race, some somewhat disturbing secrets of the treatment start to come to light but still no one leaves the scene.

That disturbing atmosphere is perceived from the first image, when a camera from above shows a blender in the foreground that begins to rotate very slowly and manages to turn a mixture of conventional fruits into a scene of enormous sensuality.

In the following episodes, the characters reveal their secrets and truths, including Masha herself in a previous life. Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, although the adaptation is not entirely faithful to the book: the methods in the series are more expansive and sophisticated; definitely more dangerous.

Tranquillum is located in Northern California as a kind of super luxury ashram, with its own rules and messianic atmosphere reminiscent of those yoga and meditation retreats that appeared in the late eighties in both the United States and Europe.

However, that scene of hypnotic beauty where the story takes place is the ranch that Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban own in Byron Bay, a coastal town in Australia. The series was made during the pandemic, with all the measures of the case. There are eight episodes and can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.