Nicole Kidman is accused of using Photoshop on the cover of Vanity Fair

Through her official Instagram account, actress Nicole Kidman announced that she was on the cover of the annual issue dedicated to Hollywood artists of Vanity Fair. This is the 28th year and Kidman was invited because of her recent participation in the tape “Being the Ricardos”. In the photograph, the 54-year-old actress appears wearing a rather revealing outfit, as she is wearing a top that reveals her marked abdomen. Likewise, Kidman wore a mini skirt which gave her an air of “mature schoolgirl” and because of how marked her belly is, the actress was highly criticized and was accused of abusing Photoshop.

Comments like: “This is super photoshopped”, “Why do you use Photoshop?”, “What an ugly photo shoot”, “I didn’t recognize her at first” and “It looks like they put her head on the body of a teenage girl”. In the publication there are more of these comments and apparently Internet users did not approve of the youthful look of the actress. In this issue of the magazine, Nicole shares the limelight with: Penélope Cruz, Idris Elba, Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Simu Liu, Benedict Cumberbatch and Michaela Jaé.

The famous actress was accused of abusing retouching

It is important to mention that on other occasions Nicole Kidman has shown her marked abdomen as in the movie “Just Go with It” of 2011. In a scene of this film, the actress comes out wearing a Hawaiian outfit with which it is observed that her belly It is very marked naturally. Likewise, since her youth it is a reality that Kidman enjoys a rather thin physiognomy.

Nicole Kidman. Nicole Kidman in 2021. / Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images. (Lisa Maree-Williams/Getty Images)

About her role in “Being the Ricardos”, in this film Nicole plays “Lucille Ball” and stars in the film along with Javier Bardem, who is “Desi Arnaz”. The plot revolves around this couple who were very relevant in Hollywood in 1952 and the film portrays all the obstacles she had to go through to succeed with her famous program “I Love Lucy”.