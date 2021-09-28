Nicole Kidman is back curly with long and ginger hair

M.eglio smooth or curly? The eternal dilemma of Nicole Kidman returns to make fans discuss with her new hairstyle, sported for the gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. With the curly hair cascading and parting in the middle, the 54-year-old star is light years away from her new age look in the Nine Perfect Strangers series.

Nicole Kidman returns to the red carpet in a curly version

In her latest series “Nine Perfect Strangers” she is a new age guru with an ethereal image amplified by long and smooth platinum blonde hair. But at 54 Nicole Kidman it’s more transformative than ever, and now it’s back on the red carpet with a completely different new hairstyle. The occasion is the gala evening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures which was held in Los Angeles on Saturday 25 September. To which the Australian star presented herself with an unreleased song curly and wild hairstyle.

From platinum to golden ginger

With cascading curly hair Nicole Kidman recreates her natural hair, thanks also to the nuance ginger gold which recalls one of his most beautiful on-screen characters, Shannon from Rebel Hearts (1992). This shade of blonde is perfect with its very light skin and the parting in the middle accentuates the extra volume of the hairstyle.

The wild look for the elegant evening

The actress’s new hairstyle, created by hairstylist Kylee Heath, is an impeccable match with Rodarte’s dress. An excellent inspiration for important occasions in early autumn, the look skillfully mixes elegance and spontaneity thanks to defined but soft and bright curls.

To obtain them, Kylee Heath used the products of Oribe. The Curl Gloss Hydration & Gold is a gel with a light and ultra moisturizing formula based on Brazilian phyto extracts (passion flower, jicama and cupuacu) that gives a curly and light moisture-proof crease. Applied to damp hair before drying it with a hairdryer, it promises a luminous and tidy hair for several hours.

