Nicole Kidman is criticized for posing in a miniskirt and a skimpy top, exposing her flat stomach and her endless legs

Nicole Kidman appears on the cover of the issue of Vanity Fair dedicated to Hollywood as a new Oscar nominee for best leading actress for her work in the film ‘Ser los Ricardo’.

Although the 54-year-old actress shares the spotlight in the magazine with other stars such as Kristen Stewart, Penélope Cruz or Idris Elba, her report has been the one that has attracted the most attention due to the clothes she is wearing on the cover: a pleated miniskirt and a bare top that exposes both her worked belly and her endless legs.

Criticism has not been slow in raining down -more on the wardrobe team than on her, everything is said- for having chosen a hypersexualized version of the typical outfit of a schoolgirl, including high socks and loafers. Suspicions have also arisen that the image was passed through various digital filters and Photoshop was even used to unnecessarily alter the already impressive figure of the interpreter.

