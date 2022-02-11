Nicole Kidman is curly again, but with the trendy ’80s effect

P.to tell on TV his reaction to the Oscar nomination 2022, Nicole Kidman she chooses the romantic frisé gathered in a soft bun. A super trendy, effortlessly chic hair look that’s easy to replicate.

The casual chic hair look for the online interview

Floral blouse with tie neckline, fuchsia gloss, false eyelashes. Nicole Kindman’s look foronline interview the “The View” program is ultra romantic but also trendy, thanks to the frisé hairstyle.

Chic and effortless the star of “Being the Ricardos“Comments his happiness at the news of the Oscar nomination 2022. In which he competes with Jessica Chastain for” The eyes of Tammy Faye “, Penélope Cruz for” Madres Paralelas “, Kristen Stewart for” Spencer “and Olivia Colman for” The Lost Daughter “.

A romantic mood already tested on the red carpet

The soft and fluffy chignon it volumizes with the shavings in very light blond that frame her face. A hairstyle now back in fashion after a long time, but already sported several times over the years by the now 54-year-old actress. Even for important occasions.

As on red carpet at the Australian premiere of “Being the Ricardos” just before Christmas. With the dress of Etro dressed in arabesques of sequins in green, aquamarine and emerald, the star sported asoft and zigzagged hairstyle almost identical.

The tint in this case was the ginger red also flaunted at the Los Angeles premiere in early December 2021. Where instead the hairstyle was gathered but in waves and with the bangs combed back.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

In any case, the Oscar hairstyle of the diva so far have been mainly tending to the smooth plate, we will see if on March 27 the frisé.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED