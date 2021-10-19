Nicole Kidman is Lucille Ball in the first teaser trailer for Being the Ricardos

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin and produced by Amazon Studios, the film tells the story of two true icons of American television and cinema: Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, protagonists of the legendary sitcom I Love Lucy. The film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on December 21st.

We propose the first teaser trailer from Being the Ricardos, the film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin and performed by Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem which tells of two true icons of the American show: Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz, best known as the protagonists of the legendary sitcom I Love Lucy.

The film, a production Amazon Original, will be available streaming on Prime Video from December 21st.

The film of Sorkin tells of the couple – who were so on the small screen as well as in life – through the reconstruction of a very tense week of their life, in which the filming of a famous episode of I Love Lucy, the one entitled “Fred and Ethel Fight”, in which Lucy was busy reconciling a couple of friends about to separate. In those same days, however, Lucille Ball was put on trial by the infamous Committee for Un-American Activities for her Communist sympathies, while her husband Desi made the front pages of tabloid tabloids for a good night spent with another woman. In the cast of the film, which counts on the production and advice of Ball and Arnaz’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, There are also Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, Nina Arianda, Clark Gregg, Nelson Franklin, John Rubinstein, Linda Lavin, Robert Pine, Christopher Denham and JK Simmons.

Here is the teaser trailer for Being the Ricardos: