Nicole Kidman is the touch of class chosen by Giusi Ferré

No.ICOLE KIDMAN

She does not deny that she would like to win another Oscar. After all, twenty years have passed since her in 2003 she got it for The Hours in the role of Virginia Woolf.

Today, of sensational talent in that of Lucille Ball, pioneer of comic films in Hollywood of the 50s, Being the Ricardoshas already won the Golden Globe.

The sixth in a career that includes about ninety films and TV series (in addition to the activity of producer), which began at the age of 14. In a beautiful interview with Corriere della Sera he said that now at the age of 54 he wants “a lot” to work with an Italian director: Luca or Paolo. Guadagnino, in short, or Sorrentino.

Spencer The leanest and most formal of the jackets that complete the uniform, in black cashmere and golden braids, becomes ironic like a model found on the second-hand market.

Marinière Passion of the moment, but for Hedi Slimane, the much appreciated designer of the suit, a passion of all time. To give an innovative freshness, as a marinaretto, to feminine elegance.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

Trousers They are straight and lean, of practical line. Classically masculine. All by Céline by Hedi Slimane.

Shoes The look is completed by the black moccasins, which can also be worn without socks (Preview Being the Ricardos at Amazon Studios at the Dga Theater Complex in Los Angeles, November 14, 2021).

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED