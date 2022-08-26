Nicole Kidman isn’t the first to sport her internet-shattering ‘medusa’ haircut

Nicole Kidman stunned in her latest photo shoot for Perfect Magazine with a bold ‘medusa’ haircut, and the style might be here to stay because she’s not the only one rocking it.

Nicole has once again shown why she is everyone’s Hollywood crush. Glamorous and classy are the first words that come to mind when she thinks of the Australian actress due to her timeless fashion on the red carpet, but she opted for a bold look for the cover of Perfect Magazine.

In addition to his impressive biceps and shoulder muscles, his interesting hairstyle is breaking the internet, but it’s been trending for a couple of months now.

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage

Nicole Kidman Gives ‘Gillian Owens’ Vibes, Fans Say

Kidman shared the collection of photos on Tuesday, reminding fans how stunning she is as a natural redhead. Aside from her natural hair color, the actress is completely unrecognizable in her fierce Diesel denim ensemble and her tight suit.

His bulging biceps and toned abs are also proof of his commitment to his “80-20” eating habit: 80% of his diet is healthy, while the rest is reserved for less nutritious options.

The brown and red tones of the photos caused fans to mistake them for vintage footage from the late ’90s, prompting comparisons to Gillian Owens, her witch character from 1998’s Practical Magic.

“Giving vibes to Gillian from Practical Magic. You’re my favourite,” one fan commented.

Actress Naomi Watts added: “Wowza all these photos! And those Nic abs!”

Medusa’s haircut is already viral on social media

The Jellyfish cut is exactly what it sounds like; it is supposed to resemble the sea creature’s umbrella-shaped head and trailing tentacles.

Surprisingly, it’s not the first animal-themed style to debut in 2022. The Octopus cut went viral earlier this year, with layers of various lengths to mimic the mollusk’s long tentacles, as popularized by Billie Eilish.

Let’s go back to the jellyfish, which is a mix between a mullet and a bowl cut. “It’s essentially a version of a mullet that plays with contrasting shapes and lines,” celebrity hairstylist Gregory Patterson told Popsugar.

The court is usually divided into two sections. In Kidman’s case, the top section is her bowl cut that ends dramatically around her chin. The bottom layer of hair serves as the bottom half and flows down to her hips. His haircut will most likely be a wig, as he is unlikely to be styled so prominently for the movies.

With nearly 13 million views on TikTok, the style is immensely popular with the younger generation and has been seen online since May 2021.

Do you have something to tell us about this article?

Yasmine is a third-year Anthropology and Media student at Goldsmiths University with a new obsession with League of Legends, despite being really bad. She is always on social media keeping up with the latest news and trends and is HITC’s expert on Korean pop culture. She also loves music, television and fashion, her favorite topics to write about.