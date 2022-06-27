Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, and John Lithgow Join Animated Musical Spellbound

The original soundtrack of the film is from the Oscar winner Alan Menken, with lyrics by Glenn Slater. Kidman will play the role of Ellsmere, the Queen of Lumbria, while Bardem will play Solon, the King of Lumbria. Together, they are the parents of Princess Ellian, voiced by Zegler, whom they join on a daring quest to save her family and her kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms them into monsters and threatens to engulf Lumbria in darkness. darkness forever.

Lithgow will lend his voice to play Minister Bolinar, and Jennifer Lewis She will play the role of Minister Nazara Prone, a royal adviser to Princess Ellian. And Lane will play Oracles of the Sun and Moon, while Jordan Fisher Y Andre De Shields They help round out the voice cast.

John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman will produce for Skydance Animation. Other titles aimed at AppleTV+ from Skydance Animation include Luck and the Wondla animated series as part of an overall deal.

Luck and Spellbound were originally set at Paramount, which has a film contract with Skydance. That studio deal allowed Skydance, directed by David Ellisonmove the movies at your discretion.