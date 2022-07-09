Nicole Kidman knows how to style wide leg jeans to be flattering in your 20s and 50s.

The jeans that will triumph next season will be wide, word of the ‘street style’ of Paris

The denim overall: the trend that Lady Di has already worn and that unites ‘celebs’ like Demi Moore or Blanca Miró

Nicole Kidman was one of the great stars of the meteoric casting chosen by Demna Gvasalia to present the Balenciaga Haute Couture collection in Paris, where he shared the spotlight with icons of the stature of Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian or Naomi Campbell. The interpreter managed to capture all eyes on her as she passed through the catwalk and did the same on the asphalt of the French city.

The cameras captured the veteran actress on her way out of the hotel in Paris with a casual look that was not lost on her followers and fashionistas. Signed by Gvasalia, the choice was made up of a tight long-sleeved T-shirt with a pronounced round neckline and wide-leg jeans in faded blue, which trailed on the floor.and that due to the shape and silhouette in question they stole the limelight.

Striking oversized geometric frame sunglasses completed her most eclectic choice to date.

MEGAGetty Images

Throughout the days of the Paris Haute Couture, these baggy silhouettes have become one of the most repeated by fashion experts confirming that the reign of the classic skinny or even the success of straight jeans are a thing of the past. Kidman’s choice only shows that far from myths or false beliefs, this type of wide-leg jeans is flattering if you find the right accessories, in this case a tight t-shirt with which to balance the look. And they are a perfect wild card for all types of figures and ages, a good investment for women of 20 but also of 60.

The iconic Jennifer López also opted for this type of denim pants just a few days ago with a look very similar to that of the actress but with white as an ally.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The images show that Nicole Kidman has opted for a pointed toe shoeswhich suggests that he has opted for a heel option, which would add centimeters and would become the best companion for this type of wide jeans.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io