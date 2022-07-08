Nicole Kidman knows how to style wide leg jeans to be flattering in your 20s and 50s.

EFE videos

Ukrainian artificers: overwhelming work with fair means

Járkov (Ukraine), Jul 8 (EFE).- Ukrainian bomb squads neutralize every day, on average, more than a thousand explosive devices. The enormous Russian arsenal turns their work into an inexhaustible task that they face with courage, but with fair means. Mijaíl is part of a team of four bomb squads that deactivates war artifacts found by the residents of Kharkov, which, until the start of the war, was the second most populous city in the country with 1.4 million inhabitants, is also one of the most damaged by the war. The most devastated area of ​​the city is the north -closest to the Russian border, which is about 35 kilometers away- where explosives still undetected from the bombings of recent months are accumulated with those that continue to be launched now, although in smaller numbers. . In some cases they are inert remains, in others they carry an explosive charge that must be handled with care, explains the 27-year-old police officer, with five years of experience as a bomb disposal officer. In no case should civilians touch these artifacts. A DANGEROUS JOB… “Sometimes we have stressful situations, when we get to some places where we know there is danger. We are human. But it is our job and we have to do it,” he says calmly. In and around Kharkiv, three bomb squads have died since the start of the war and seven others have been wounded. In the city there are more than fifty agents specialized in neutralizing explosives, but only half of them have experience. The others are newbies. According to the State Emergency Service, more than 152,000 explosives, including nearly 2,000 aerial bombs, have been defused across Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24. The morning begins with a call from a resident of the Saltivka neighborhood who has found ammunition and the remains of exploded rockets. …IN A DESTROYED NEIGHBORHOOD The Soviet apartment blocks of Saltivka housed half a million people before the war and was one of the largest neighborhoods in Europe. Now it stands almost empty in the middle of an apocalyptic landscape, with bomb-blackened buildings, crumbling facades and shattered glass. Most of the work is concentrated in parts of that neighborhood, where some people still live in the least damaged apartments. One of her neighbors, Nina, has discovered a projectile in the attic of the building where she lives. “They call us brothers and throw bombs at us. Does anyone understand what they are doing?” Says this 77-year-old woman who has lived in the neighborhood for more than half a century and has no other place to go. “Every night at ten o’clock they start shelling and it’s terrifying. Sometimes we think we’ve gotten used to it because we’ve been like this for months but it’s always terrible,” she adds. When the police officers leave, Nina begins to cry and repeats: “How long is this going to last?” The neighborhood -for the moment- is out of reach of the Russian artillery but in case of advance it would be one of the most exposed sites. The area itself is within range of missiles and rockets, which hit some areas at dawn. The next stop is a private house where an explosive device launched with a small parachute has been found. They must carefully remove it with a shovel because, in addition, it contains some type of corrosive. Vitali, 43, is the brother of the owner of the house and comes by a couple of times a week to feed a dog and check that everything is okay. The explosive was found on the side of the house. “The Russians have already crossed the line of what we consider humane. They have used very dangerous types of ammunition in civilian areas, for example, they have sometimes fired a type of projectile that explodes before reaching the ground, detecting sounds, which increases its destructive power”, criticizes Mijaíl. “It is a very powerful explosive used against armored vehicles. Well, ammunition like this has been thrown here, in populated areas, between buildings, to do as much damage as possible,” he adds. In Saltivka almost all the shops are closed and in the most destroyed areas there is no electricity or water, and despite everything, some neighbors still live there, because they have no other place to go. Some elderly people have never left their homes despite the shelling, others, like Lena, have returned after spending weeks in shelters in other parts of Ukraine. In his block, not so damaged, there is still electricity. “Nowhere is it like home,” justifies this 57-year-old woman. And besides, she says, now the Russians don’t bomb as much as they used to. “I’m used to it now,” she adds. Five people live in her block and they try to help each other to get ahead. Several groups of volunteers come to the neighborhood who, with the help of NGOs, offer food, water and sanitary products. A volunteer from the NGO World Central Kitchen ensures that every day they distribute 12,000 complete meals prepared by restaurants in Kharkov. Famine, destruction and unexploded bombs, that is the present of the Saltivka neighborhood at the moment. Luis Lidón, special envoy (c) Agencia EFE