Nicole Kidman, Lucille Ball my hardest role – People

Curly red hair, blue eyes, perfect comic timing, both in physicality and in lightning-fast jokes, an energetic, brilliant, edgy and independent personality, with which she conquered the American public (not without moments of crisis), together with her husband and colleague Desi Arnaz. She is one of the most iconic comedy queens of all time, Lucille Ball, who finds Nicole Kidman as the face, paired with Javier Bardem as Arnaz, in Being the Ricardos by Aaron Sorkin, the Amazon Original film coming from 10 December in US cinemas and from 21 December on Amazon Prime Video. In the first judgments, above all the tone of the film and Kidman’s proof for which a new Oscar nomination could arrive are promoted.

“It was for me the most difficult role ever. All of us actors felt perpetually on the tightrope in this film, my heart was in my mouth” explains the interpreter of The Hours to Deadline Contenders, the meetings organized by the online magazine with the protagonists and authors of the most anticipated films of the season. “There was to keep the pace of the dialogue high and at the same time make the character fully. Besides, we had little time to shoot, as filming took place during Covid. It was an exhilarating, terrifying and extraordinary experience. When Aaron’s leadership is your guide, it’s like getting on a high-speed train. “

The story focuses on a week of recording in the 1950s of the cult sitcom starring the couple, Lucy and I (I love Lucy). Days in which various crises culminate: the accusation against the actress in full McCarthyism of having ties to the Communist Party; the suspicion of infidelity on the part of her husband and tensions affecting the two co-stars of the sitcom, William Frawley (JK Simmons) and Vivian Vance (Nina Arianda). It took Aaron Sorkin 18 months to accept the project: “I had to find my own perspective,” he explains. Among the film’s staunchest supporters is the couple’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, who is also a co-producer (along with her brother Desi Arnaz, jr). (HANDLE).