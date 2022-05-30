Nicole Kidman Makes Surprise Appearance During Keith Urban’s Las Vegas Show

Nicole Kidman thrilled the audience at her husband Keith Urban’s Las Vegas concert by making an unexpected appearance on stage over the weekend.

The country music singer shared a video of the Big Little Lies star’s brief appearance on Instagram on Sunday with the caption, “Just a Saturday night in Vegas.”

The video shows Nicole appearing on stage during her performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. After giving her a kiss on the cheek, Keith joked that she was a fan of hers by asking her name and where she’s from, to which she replied, “Nicole Urban.”

He then explained the reason for his appearance, saying, “I want to take your jacket. You put her on the ground and I’m worried.”

Keith responded by grabbing her hand and walking across the stage as he told the audience, “He literally said, ‘Don’t lose that jacket.’ And I said: ‘How am I going to lose the jacket?’

It was then revealed that the Australian actress had a right to be worried that she couldn’t find the jacket, with Keith joking, “It’s gone. Look, look, you’ve cursed him.”

One of Keith’s bandmates then introduced the black blazer, which Nicole donned as the audience cheered. She blew a kiss to the crowd and made her hands form a heart before shaking Keith’s hand and walking offstage.

The singer, who has been married to Nicole since 2006, wrapped up his Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas performances on Sunday.