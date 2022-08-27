Nicole Kidman | Nicole Kidman and the (viral) cover that shows her muscular body at 55 | Celebrities | Hollywood | Fashion | Viral | News | VIU

the iconic Nicole Kidman stunned the industry fashion after showing off muscular biceps and a toned abdomen in a photo shoot for “Perfect” magazine. At 55 years old, the actress has shown that she has nothing to envy the younger generations. Dressed in crop tops and miniskirts, the Hollywood idol revealed her toned figure in a series of edgy-style photos.

Despite criticism of his status and age, Nicole decided to go for a bold new look by wearing a red-haired wig and revealing two-mile-style clothes of the Diesel and Glenn Martins brands.

And the fact is that the award-winning actress who represents the elite of the Hollywood film industry is also a woman recognized and respected by the film industry. fashion. That is how “Perfect” magazine decided to honor her with the “Perfect Icon Award”, in recognition of “shaping contemporary culture” in the midst of celebrations of the most outstanding achievements of pop culture icons.

A woman at the forefront

But this is not the first time Nicole Kidman bet on the edgy fashion . Earlier this year, she posed for the cover of “Vanity Fair” wearing a crop top and micro mini skirt from luxury brand Miu Miu’s viral spring-summer 2022 collection. Even a few weeks ago, she walked the runway for Versace’s latest Haute Couture collection alongside other celebrities like Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian.

“I’ll just do what you want, last! And just have fun. And only commit, really commit when I show up. (…) I love the idea of ​​being bold and not having to fit in”, The actress previously stated about her controversial decision to model for avant-garde brands and magazines.