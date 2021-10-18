Nicole Kidman on Meryl Streep slap in Big Little Lies 2: “I was so nervous”

Nicole Kidman reflected on the scene in Big Little Lies 2 in which she slaps Meryl Streep in the face: according to the actress, it took several tests to make sure that everything was fine

Nicole Kidman stepped in on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show and talked about the sequence for the second season of Big Little Lies in which he slaps in the face Meryl Streep and hits her in the eyeglasses. Obviously, slapping an acting monument like Meryl Streep isn’t an everyday thing, and in addition to putting Kidman in awe, the sequence took a long time to prepare.

Mary Louise under scrutiny

In the second season of Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman plays Celeste, a character who, at one point, finds herself slapping her mother-in-law Mary Louise, played by Meryl Streep. As reported by Entertainment, Kidman reflected on the sequence and the “violent” gesture. The actress said: “On that occasion I felt understandably nervous, I didn’t want to hurt Meryl Streep’s delicate and adorable face. So, in short, we prepared for the scene with a lot of attention and awareness. She and I walked in circles and then we sat down. at opposite ends of the room “. As much as the two actresses tried to postpone, the dreaded moment has arrived: “In the end, we had to shoot the scene which, however, we had tried numerous times. And I accidentally hit his glasses and they took on a strange position. But I didn’t hit his face. I’m good enough at that.”.

Loading... Advertisements

In fact, everything went smoothly and Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep found themselves on the set of The Prom, a musical directed by Ryan Murphy for Netflix. Speaking of this experience, Kidman recalled: “Meryl is a real force of nature. Already on the first day of rehearsals, she was ready, she sang, she danced, in short, she knew how to do everything very well. I could not help but applaud”.

At the moment, Nicole Kidman is in negotiations to join Being the Ricardos, a new film by Aaron Sorkin which already includes the name of Javier Bardem in its cast. Meryl Streep, on the other hand, recently starred in Let Them All Talk, directed by Steven Soderbergh and distributed on HBO Max.