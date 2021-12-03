News

Nicole Kidman on the red carpet smooth and with a bow in her hair

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read

C.amaleontica in the small details, Nicole Kidman remains platinum blonde but continues the experiments with semi-collected hairstyles. The latest in order of appearance is the black bow in velvet, a passion (which returns cyclically) perfect for i party hair.

Nicole Kidman at the premiere of “Being the Ricardos”

“Being the Ricardos” arrives on Amazon Prime Video on December 21, 2021 but now it’s time for premieres. The 54 year old Nicole Kidman, which in the film he plays Lucille Ball alongside Xavier Bardem, chooses the most festive look ever for the red carpet of the New York preview.

December 2, 2021. Nicole Kidman’s look at the premiere of her latest film “Being the Ricardos”.

The bow is the must-have detail to wear now

With the white silk midi dress decorated with maxi black bows on the hips, the Australian diva chooses one bon ton hairstyle vintage inspired. The hair is smooth with light wave motion and remains there middle row flaunted in the latest looks, with the side locks scaled to frame the face.

Decisive in this semi-cropped hairstyle, the presence of the black bow, perfect for bringing out the very light blonde tint. To embellish it and avoid the college-girl effect, the star adds the sumptuous Teresa Earrings from Ana Khoury.

Nicole Kidman: wrong makeup or retouching?

A great love always comes back

Although often and willingly lets her hair free in her naturally wild curly movement, the actress tends to go smooth when a red carpet important. And just with the straightened hair his passion for i black bows, in grosgrain or velvet it doesn’t matter, which finish the hairstyle with a super elegant light / dark contrast.

Receive news and updates
on the latest
beauty trends
directly in your mail

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman’s hair at the 2019 Golden Globes.

It also happened at the 2019 Golden Globes, with another hairstyle perfect for the holidays. A soft crop with the slightly wavy side tuft and lo low chignon disheveled, embellished by the mega bow in opaque fabric. With the sparkling long dress by sequins burgundy by Michael Kors, could not have chosen a more appropriate combination.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Listen to TV, the fiction I bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3 beats Big Brother Vip 2021

September 21, 2021

City of lies, the true story told by the film with Johnny Depp –

October 27, 2021

Billie Eilish teases “Happier Than Ever” in Apple Music Spatial Audio

August 30, 2021

Sylvester Stallone says the director’s cut of Rocky IV will hit theaters in November

October 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button