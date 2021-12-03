Nicole Kidman on the red carpet smooth and with a bow in her hair

C.amaleontica in the small details, Nicole Kidman remains platinum blonde but continues the experiments with semi-collected hairstyles. The latest in order of appearance is the black bow in velvet, a passion (which returns cyclically) perfect for i party hair.

Nicole Kidman at the premiere of “Being the Ricardos”

“Being the Ricardos” arrives on Amazon Prime Video on December 21, 2021 but now it’s time for premieres. The 54 year old Nicole Kidman, which in the film he plays Lucille Ball alongside Xavier Bardem, chooses the most festive look ever for the red carpet of the New York preview.

The bow is the must-have detail to wear now

With the white silk midi dress decorated with maxi black bows on the hips, the Australian diva chooses one bon ton hairstyle vintage inspired. The hair is smooth with light wave motion and remains there middle row flaunted in the latest looks, with the side locks scaled to frame the face.

Decisive in this semi-cropped hairstyle, the presence of the black bow, perfect for bringing out the very light blonde tint. To embellish it and avoid the college-girl effect, the star adds the sumptuous Teresa Earrings from Ana Khoury.

A great love always comes back

Although often and willingly lets her hair free in her naturally wild curly movement, the actress tends to go smooth when a red carpet important. And just with the straightened hair his passion for i black bows, in grosgrain or velvet it doesn’t matter, which finish the hairstyle with a super elegant light / dark contrast.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

It also happened at the 2019 Golden Globes, with another hairstyle perfect for the holidays. A soft crop with the slightly wavy side tuft and lo low chignon disheveled, embellished by the mega bow in opaque fabric. With the sparkling long dress by sequins burgundy by Michael Kors, could not have chosen a more appropriate combination.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED