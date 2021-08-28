Nicole Kidman on the set of Expats in Hong Kong, the images – Tv

Nicole Kidman is on set in Hong Kong’s Mongkok market to shoot some scenes of ‘Expats’, the Amazon Prime series about the lives of wealthy expats (of which she is executive producer and inspired by a 2016 book by Janice YK Lee on golden lives of three American women in the city), the Australian actress was heavily criticized upon her arrival in the former British colony because she skipped the rules that provide for arrivals from high-risk countries to be quarantined in hotels for 21 days and one of seven from low-risk countries, always in a hotel, followed by the week of observation.

Hong Kong’s decision to grant Hollywood star Nicole Kidman exemption from quarantine, as part of the measures against Covid-19, has sparked anger on social media and beyond, considering that the city boasts anti- Covid among the most rigid in the world, recently tightened.

Hong Kong’s Bureau of Trade and Economic Development confirmed that the 54-year-old Australian actress and crew were granted exemptions “to perform designated professional work”. In this case, the beneficiaries are required to undergo three Covid tests in the two weeks following arrival.

City tabloids have closely followed the actress’ appearances in Hong Kong since she landed on a private jet from Australia last Thursday, including shopping and filming in the Sai Wan district. (HANDLE).