Nicole Kidman or Taylor Swift? The snapshot on Instagram confuses fans

One of the latest photos posted on social networks by Nicole Kidman has deceived his many followers, in fact many have confused the star of Eyes Wide Shut for the youngest, but always very blond Taylor Swift.

In the photo in question, the 54-year-old of Australian descent she appears in a fluttering dress as she twirls on herself with her hair in the wind and according to web users, the resemblance to the Shake It Off pop star is truly striking.

The image posted on the social networks reads: “We all find our own way” or “We all find our way”, a small quote from the song Crimson Blu by Keith Urban also present in the final episode of Nine Perfect Strangers.

After years of continual struggle with her physical appearance, the 2003 Academy Award-winning actress seems to have found peace. Nicole Kidman regretted abusing botox and admitted how cosmetic surgery has upset her face for years, making it almost completely inexpressive. Fortunately, the worst seems to be over now, and Tom Cruise’s ex-wife seems to have found the youth of the past, so much so that she is even confused with Taylor Swift. In short, not only 54 years old and not feeling them but also, not showing them!

