Nicole Kidman parades with aluminum foil? it will be meme









Nicole Kidman becomes again, already an expert, in a meme. This time for his participation in the Paris fashion week. Home Balenciaga, an icon of elegance and tradition, has invited the Oscar-winning actress to walk the catwalk in one of her haute couture dresses for the new season. But Kidman’s appearance has left us all confused… Was she dressed in aluminum foil? Model or sandwich?

What is Nicole Kidman dressed as in the foil dress? We do not know what effect the fashion house intended to achieve, but the truth is that it has had a great impact. He has not been able to sell his delicate and artisanal work to which he has accustomed us. Rather, he has left us a surreal image that we do not quite understand. “ “ Seeing Kidman dressed in that extreme satin fabric makes us think that she has been wrapped in a 25-meter roll of aluminum foil, the same one you have in your kitchen. looks more like a custom than a haute couture model that will cost thousands of euros. Not to mention the difficulties that the movie star has had to walk on the corridor of attendees that acted as a catwalk. Those heels, although low, gave the impression of being really uncomfortable.