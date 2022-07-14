Entertainment

Nicole Kidman parades with aluminum foil? it will be meme

Nicole Kidman becomes again, already an expert, in a meme. This time for his participation in the Paris fashion week. Home Balenciaga, an icon of elegance and tradition, has invited the Oscar-winning actress to walk the catwalk in one of her haute couture dresses for the new season. But Kidman’s appearance has left us all confused… Was she dressed in aluminum foil? Model or sandwich?

What is Nicole Kidman dressed as in the foil dress?

We do not know what effect the fashion house intended to achieve, but the truth is that it has had a great impact. He has not been able to sell his delicate and artisanal work to which he has accustomed us. Rather, he has left us a surreal image that we do not quite understand.

Seeing Kidman dressed in that extreme satin fabric makes us think that she has been wrapped in a 25-meter roll of aluminum foil, the same one you have in your kitchen. looks more like a custom than a haute couture model that will cost thousands of euros. Not to mention the difficulties that the movie star has had to walk on the corridor of attendees that acted as a catwalk. Those heels, although low, gave the impression of being really uncomfortable.

Nicole Kidman: meme meat

In 2017 his video clapping during the Oscar ceremony, went around the planet from mobile to mobile. Those fingers so elongated and stretched did not look human.

Kidman, laughing at the anecdote, had no problem explaining that he was wearing a very delicate ring that it could not be spoiled and that is why he tried to clap very carefully. We attest that she treated him with care.

From this year’s ceremony you probably don’t remember which film won the Oscar, but you do remember the Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock. In the following hours, Kidman’s photo with this tremendous gesture of surprise went viral sold as his reaction to the most embarrassing moment of the gala.

But not. This time, although the snapshot is very nice, it was not made at the time of the attack. RTVE contacted the photographer who took it and explained that it corresponds to a different scene.

We will see how long it takes to reach our mobiles the new video of Kidman in costume with this silver dress which gives rise to many jokes and comments.

