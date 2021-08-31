Nicole Kidman plays Osho in “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Who doesn’t love the idea of ​​going to a magnificent SPA to forget all their problems and relax? Although at first this might seem like the plot of Nine Perfect Strangers, it is not the reality of the facts. Relaxation is not the formula they need and the nine perfect strangers who are the protagonists of this TV series are looking for, but let’s start from the beginning. Nicole Kidman he has clearly decided that TV series are his future and in fact, after Big Little Lies And The Undoing, which have brought her awards and further fame (if ever there was a need), this new production has also arrived which sees her protagonist thanks to the now consolidated partnership with David E. Kelley, creator of the three series just mentioned. So, welcome to Tranuillum House. More cold than ever, the Kidman plays Masha and fits perfectly into the part of this sort of Osho-style spiritual guide who, after surviving an attempted murder, ends with the old life of a successful top manager and decides to open a particular center in a splendid location, that which appears at first glance like a SPA. All guests are selected and accepted directly by the owner Masha to be able to spend ten days in her structure. It is immediately clear that many guests, as much as the staff, but also the location itself, are just a tool in the hands of our guru, who wants to experiment through the use of natural drugs, such as hallucinogenic mushrooms, and not, a therapy of group that brings out all the unresolved problems of the nine guests chosen by her.

There is something in this series that reminds me very much of the atmospheres of Homecoming: an underlying tension, a hidden threat, a climate of secret and unspoken truth that hovers over the whole narrative. The series was highly anticipated precisely due to the fact that from a creative and authoring point of view, productions that have been very successful and basically evoke each other, at least for the glossy settings, the type of society told and the subtle tension that pervades the plot. Visible on the Amazon Prime platform, the slow release formula is used for use and the episodes have not been made available in bulk (from 20 August only the first three): the next ones will be visible one a week. In order to see what the fate of these nine perfect strangers will be, it will be necessary to wait until the end of September when the last episode will be made available. A technique that prevents bulimic full immersion from the series and that had already been adopted in the past by Amazon Prime. Be that as it may, what can be said is that for the moment Nine Perfect Strangers has a great cast, Melissa McCarthy in the head, and that there is the right atmosphere of suspense that, barring unforeseen events, will carry us with curiosity until the vision of the last episode or, perhaps, will convince us to find some particular expedient to overcome our fears.